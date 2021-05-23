Charlie C.

Hi and Ciao

Hi and Ciao weekly warm-up weeklywarmup negative ironic ciao hi design lettering negative space negativespace irony
For weekly warm-up prompt No.68
Use of negative space to create the words "hi" and "ciao", which is ironic xD.

