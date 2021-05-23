Ideology Rebranding

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
#ideologyrebranding
As you all know, we did a rebranding for Ideology!
Check out the full album here: https://www.facebook.com/2064740347090300/posts/3036439119920413/?d=n
Wonder what's the idea and concept behind our new look? Check out below to find out and let us know what you think.
昨天已經像大家隆重介紹過我們工作室的 Rebranding 了。希望大家會喜歡！
這裡附上鏈接 https://www.facebook.com/2064740347090300/posts/3036439119920413/?d=n
現在我們來看看 標誌背後的 概念及發想吧！您覺得如何？🥰
