Happy Tri Milliarta
One Week Wonders

Task Management Animation

Happy Tri Milliarta
One Week Wonders
Happy Tri Milliarta for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi Fellas! 👋

Here my new exploration of a simple animation for the Task Management Dashboard. Hope you enjoy it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Shop at UI8

Da8804abbeded430b78cf80583cf5067
Rebound of
Task Management Dashboard Exploration ✔️
By Happy Tri Milliarta
One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Agency with incredible design and development expertise
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like