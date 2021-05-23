Anirudra Yaya

001 Sign Up UI

Sign Up is the first thing that a user sees in any app. To build trust, and the identity of any brand; Sign Up is critical.

Many signing up are tedious, unpleasant and untrustworthy. My goal was to create an easy, functional, and pleasant signing up experience.

Posted on May 23, 2021
