Albus Therapeutics - Web UI/UX Overview 2

Full Case Study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118216155/Albus-Therapeutics-Web-UIUX-Design

Albus Therapeutics provides personalized chemical building blocks to drug the undruggable via data-driven artificial intelligence. 🧬🧬

Tools: C4D + Arnold + ePMV/PDB + Figma + AI + AE + AeUx + Overlord
Typeface: Panton by fontfabric

Samuel is a freelance Web & UI/UX Designer with a mission to elevate your product, service, and digital experience. ✌🙌
