Amazon App Redesign

Amazon is the most widely used online shopping mobile app in the world. I also use Amazon for online shopping. It's a perfect app but waits. Nothing is perfect in this world. So I found some problems with the Amazon cart.

Sometimes I asked my brother to pay for my items in the cart. And most of the time there are more than 5-6 items. So when I check out my cart to see the price of the items and to send these items to my brother, I have to click on every single item to send it to my brother because there is no option of share in the cart.

So I thought of the solution for this problem and redesigned the cart screen.

Please tell your opinion in the comments.