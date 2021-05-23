Amazon App Redesign

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Amazon is the most widely used online shopping mobile app in the world. I also use Amazon for online shopping. It's a perfect app but waits. Nothing is perfect in this world. So I found some problems with the Amazon cart.
Sometimes I asked my brother to pay for my items in the cart. And most of the time there are more than 5-6 items. So when I check out my cart to see the price of the items and to send these items to my brother, I have to click on every single item to send it to my brother because there is no option of share in the cart.
So I thought of the solution for this problem and redesigned the cart screen.
Please tell your opinion in the comments.