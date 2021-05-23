Wildan Wari 👋
Vektora

Task - Landing Page

Wildan Wari 👋
Vektora
Wildan Wari 👋 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
Task - Landing Page dark app mobile apps mobile app dashboard saas sass task landing page landingpage landing website design web design webdesign website web
Task - Landing Page dark app mobile apps mobile app dashboard saas sass task landing page landingpage landing website design web design webdesign website web
Task - Landing Page dark app mobile apps mobile app dashboard saas sass task landing page landingpage landing website design web design webdesign website web
Download color palette
  1. Task Dribbble Presentation #1.png
  2. Task Dribbble Presentation #2.png
  3. Full Preview.png

Hi There 😍

Here's another shot from Vektora, Landing page for project management tool, this time I want to show you the landing page of a product.

Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press “L” to show some love ❤️

We are available for new projects
📭 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Solving Problems with Unique and Creative Design
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like