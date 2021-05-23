Task - Landing Page

Hi There 😍

Here's another shot from Vektora, Landing page for project management tool, this time I want to show you the landing page of a product.

Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press “L” to show some love ❤️

We are available for new projects

📭 Email: hello@vektora.studio

🎯 Skype: Keep in touch

😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio

🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop