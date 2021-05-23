Lina Kim

Foodie App

Lina Kim
Lina Kim
  • Save
Foodie App screens login page figma flat minimal typography ui design app ux
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! ☺️

Foodie is a new mobile app that brings food lovers together to post photos of the best meals they’ve had and share their stories.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Thank you for watching!

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Lina Kim
Lina Kim
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lina Kim

View profile
    • Like