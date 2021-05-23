LogoBigbang

ออกแบบโลโก้บริษัทไอที

ออกแบบโลโก้บริษัทไอที
เป็นผลงานการออกแบบโลโก้เกี่ยวกับการตลาดออนไลน์ ที่เน้นให้ออกแบบโลโก้มีความเรียบ เท่ห์ ทันสมัย และจำง่าย มีความต้องการให้ออกแบบโลโก้ไปในลักษณะโลโก้ตัวอักษร ปรับแต่งฟอนต์ตัวอักษรให้มีความเชื่อมโยงกัน แต่ยังคงอ่านชื่อแบรนด์ได้อย่างชัดเจน เมื่อความต้องการของเจ้าของแบรนด์มีความชัดเจน ที่ต้องการให้ใช้ชื่อย่อของแบรนด์มาเป็นตัวอักษร จัดวางองค์ประกอบไว้ภายในโลโก้ ทางทีมนักออกแบบได้เลือกใช้ font เป็นสีเงิน หรือสีดำขึ้นอยู่กับการนำไปใช้งาน เพียงเท่านี้ก็ได้โลโก้ที่มีความทันสมัย

https://www.bigbang.co.th/Service-CNPONLINE-357

Posted on May 23, 2021
