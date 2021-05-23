ออกแบบโลโก้บริษัทไอที

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
เป็นผลงานการออกแบบโลโก้เกี่ยวกับการตลาดออนไลน์ ที่เน้นให้ออกแบบโลโก้มีความเรียบ เท่ห์ ทันสมัย และจำง่าย มีความต้องการให้ออกแบบโลโก้ไปในลักษณะโลโก้ตัวอักษร ปรับแต่งฟอนต์ตัวอักษรให้มีความเชื่อมโยงกัน แต่ยังคงอ่านชื่อแบรนด์ได้อย่างชัดเจน เมื่อความต้องการของเจ้าของแบรนด์มีความชัดเจน ที่ต้องการให้ใช้ชื่อย่อของแบรนด์มาเป็นตัวอักษร จัดวางองค์ประกอบไว้ภายในโลโก้ ทางทีมนักออกแบบได้เลือกใช้ font เป็นสีเงิน หรือสีดำขึ้นอยู่กับการนำไปใช้งาน เพียงเท่านี้ก็ได้โลโก้ที่มีความทันสมัย
อ้างอิงผลงานออกแบบโลโก้
https://www.bigbang.co.th/Service-CNPONLINE-357