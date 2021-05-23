pulak bhatnagar

KKCF Identity Design

KKCF Identity Design
  1. KKCF-2.jpg
  2. KKCF-1.jpg

Working on an identity for a charitable foundation. The visual language works with framing the KK from the foundation's name to 'Frame' and 'Re-frame' support that the foundation provides to the people in need.

