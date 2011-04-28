Paul Morel

Know Your Allergens

Know Your Allergens typography texture poster portal
Recreating in high quality a few posters posted around Aperture Science's labs in Valve's Portal 2.

I also find it highly appropriate for the moment. Spring is here, so are the allergies.

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
