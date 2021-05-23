Daniela de los Ríos

Public Transportation App (UX/UI)

Daniela de los Ríos
Daniela de los Ríos
  • Save
Public Transportation App (UX/UI) logo flat minimal app art direction branding vector icon ux ui
Public Transportation App (UX/UI) logo flat minimal app art direction branding vector icon ux ui
Public Transportation App (UX/UI) logo flat minimal app art direction branding vector icon ux ui
Download color palette
  1. HablaVas_01.jpg
  2. HablaVas_01.jpg
  3. HablaVas_01.jpg
View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Daniela de los Ríos
Daniela de los Ríos

More by Daniela de los Ríos

View profile
    • Like