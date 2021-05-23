Alexandr_up

Landing Page Portfolio

Alexandr_up
Alexandr_up
  • Save
Landing Page Portfolio ui blue interactivity interactive userinterface portfolio landingpage webpage webdesign uiux magnetic animation
Download color palette
  1. caca.mp4
  2. Caca2-1.mp4
  3. vvvv3b.mp4
  4. Video_full96dpi.png

Feels good to be back, Dribbble!

Interactivity preview on my upcoming portfolio website. Updates coming soon.

-----------------------------------

Find me on Instagram

Alexandr_up
Alexandr_up

More by Alexandr_up

View profile
    • Like