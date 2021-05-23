Thomas Budiman

Nucleus UI – Free UI component library for Figma

Nucleus UI – Free UI component library for Figma
Hi, Dribbble folks! Long time no see. 👋

After working as a mentor for (quite) a long time and not touching visual work too much, I'm thrilled to be back crafting some visuals together with my friends @Juinal, @Mario, @Barnabas.

So here's our open-source work, Nucleus.

Nucleus is a free UI component library that provides you the building blocks you need to design your next mobile app.

✅ More than 300 components (+ variants)
✅ More than 50+ component categories (Buttons, Switches, Text fields, and many more)
✅ 36 screens for examples
✅ Built with style library, constraints, variants, and auto-layout
✅ 4pt grid
✅ Based on iOS Human Interface Guidelines

Checkout the website

Posted on May 23, 2021
