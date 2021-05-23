OTOLK_DESIGN

Fashion Ecommerce Websites Concept

OTOLK_DESIGN
OTOLK_DESIGN
  • Save
Fashion Ecommerce Websites Concept webdesign web design website concept uiux ui ux branding design uidesign webflow ui website digital design
Download color palette

Here's an animated Fashion eCommerce website design concept.

I have designed the prototype of the website. If there is a web developer or Webflow developer, who wants to collaborate and convert this concept into a template. I would be happy to hear from You!

For any collaboration or more information, dm otdigitaldesign@gmail.com

Have a fabulous day, everyone.

OTOLK_DESIGN
OTOLK_DESIGN

More by OTOLK_DESIGN

View profile
    • Like