Bugasura animation

Hey People!
Its been a long time since I posted my work been really busy!!

This is an animation that I created during the initial days of learning after-effects and it was a fun experience.
This animation was developed as a loading screen for the time between the bug reports are generated.

Kindly share your valuable thoughts on this :)
Have a great you all

Posted on May 23, 2021
