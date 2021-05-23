Jeehom

Restaurant Marketing Dashboard

Jeehom
Jeehom
Hire Me
  • Save
Restaurant Marketing Dashboard graphs stats charts marketing clean food delivery app web design delivery app orders food app dashboard design dashboard app dashboard eat tracking app branding design app card ui
Restaurant Marketing Dashboard graphs stats charts marketing clean food delivery app web design delivery app orders food app dashboard design dashboard app dashboard eat tracking app branding design app card ui
Restaurant Marketing Dashboard graphs stats charts marketing clean food delivery app web design delivery app orders food app dashboard design dashboard app dashboard eat tracking app branding design app card ui
Restaurant Marketing Dashboard graphs stats charts marketing clean food delivery app web design delivery app orders food app dashboard design dashboard app dashboard eat tracking app branding design app card ui
Download color palette
  1. Food Dashboard.png
  2. BACKGROUND2.png
  3. BACKGROUND3.png
  4. BACKGROUND4.png

Hello Everyone !
Today I share a design work of restaurant marketing statistics interface, which enables restaurant managers to easily monitor and manage their restaurants.
What do you think guys ?
Hope you like it. Thank you 🤙

**********
Have an idea? Tell us about it. jihoooong@gmail.com
Want to know more about Jeehom & don't want to miss any updates? follow me on instagram

Jeehom
Jeehom
We Use Design to Make You Win✨
Hire Me

More by Jeehom

View profile
    • Like