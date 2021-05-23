Ajayi Feyikemi

World citizen cloth donating app

This is a cloth donating application called Reachin', an initiative of World citizen app. A project done in fulfillment of internship at Zuri Internship.
Case study on behancehttps://www.behance.net/simplypheyie

Posted on May 23, 2021
