JW.S × Aristide Benoist 2021 (soon)

Just wrapped up the last bits of design/color on Mr. Ari's folio site, and stoked to say it'll be launching soon. If you follow @aristidebenoist on insta/twitter, you might have seen him working his magic with it, but this one's pretty fun to to navigate/explore so I'm excited for it to be out there.
Pictured: Project views with some kinetic type and color palette play.
More details to come post-launch.
JWS® × Ari