Edda Silva

Settings page

Edda Silva
Edda Silva
  • Save
Settings page web app website flat minimal design ux ui
Download color palette

I felt the project needed to be as minimal as possible not to create any distractions or confusion for the user.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Edda Silva
Edda Silva

More by Edda Silva

View profile
    • Like