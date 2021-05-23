Crypto Forrest

CryptoForest; grow your portfolio with ease. The sustainable way.

CryptoForest is a crypto trading app like no other. CryptoForest has a unique business model and relationship with sustainability in that the company donates a percentage of their profits to reforestation efforts across the world. They also offer a premium subscription service that allows users to plant 10 trees in a patch of land of their choosing. Every month.

I designed the CryptoForest logo with scalability in mind. The logo, due to its simplicity and vivid colours, can be noticed and easily recognised at a glance - regardless of scale. Orange represents vitality and optimism, and is used a lot in the crypto space as its tied to Bitcoin - the crypto posterchild. Green represents the echo-friendly and sustainable nature of the company.