Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

Quantum Developers

Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
  • Save
Quantum Developers illustrator icon minimal branding logocore illustration flat dailylogochallenge logo design
Download color palette

Instagram | Behance
Quantum Developers Logo.
The concept is simply a minimal visual of quantum communication + Letter Q.
Feedbacks are appreciated.
Press 'L' to like.
Cheers.

Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

More by Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

View profile
    • Like