Matt Commons

Podcast concept app

Matt Commons
Matt Commons
  • Save
Podcast concept app uidesign ui podcast ios app design app
Download color palette

I've been working on a podcast UI design for my UX/UI course. I had a lot of fun coming up with this design and enjoyed the learning process of getting to this UI by the power of UX research. Let me know what you think :)

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Matt Commons
Matt Commons

More by Matt Commons

View profile
    • Like