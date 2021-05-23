HOTPANTS undies for everyone

Project

A startup underwear company needed a logo and brand identity. Inclusivity is the mission of this company, and the identity needed to reflect that. Being web based, shipping boxes and packaging was needed.

Response

Inclusivity, sexy, and fun were my key words for this design. The color scheme represents every imaginable human identity, and some. The logo is made of intersecting circles filled with those colors and layered on top of each other. This design slides easily into a business-like marketplace while bringing the fun, sexy vibe of the company.