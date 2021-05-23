Cloe Weiss

Natal Chart illustration

I started studying astrology when the pandemic began, so i mixed these two passions, astrology and illustration. I will make your natal chart personalized. You can choose a different color to match your spaces and your personality. I will be uploading different designs for you to choose.
