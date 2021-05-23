Food truck - food ordering platform landing page

Hey there, 🤩

Food truck's website has undergone a new upgrade this year. This updated version is a brand information website for users in the European market. The theme color has also been changed from cyan to yellow. Yellow can also give people an appetite, thereby stimulating users' willingness to buy goods and place orders.

Background:

Due to the impact of the epidemic in 2020, the catering industry is in a period of rapid growth on the Internet, and it is possible to order meals without leaving home.

Dining car can help users find their favorite food more accurately on NAVER (South Korean search engine), providing a high-quality, cost-effective catering platform for white-collar workers in the era of fast food.

