Food truck - food ordering platform landing page

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there, 🤩
Food truck's website has undergone a new upgrade this year. This updated version is a brand information website for users in the European market. The theme color has also been changed from cyan to yellow. Yellow can also give people an appetite, thereby stimulating users' willingness to buy goods and place orders.
📃
Background:
Due to the impact of the epidemic in 2020, the catering industry is in a period of rapid growth on the Internet, and it is possible to order meals without leaving home.
Dining car can help users find their favorite food more accurately on NAVER (South Korean search engine), providing a high-quality, cost-effective catering platform for white-collar workers in the era of fast food.
💙
Press "L" to like and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.
Thanks for your time and have a good day!
🔥
i'm available for hire and collaboration just message me or email me for any inquiries or need some help.
Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.
Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works here and contact me:
Email me: 949097606@qq.com / abenzhb@gmail.com
Skype me: 949097606@qq.com
WeChat me: 949097606
see my other works :
Dribbble
instagram
Behance
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.