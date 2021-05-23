Ben
RaDesign

Food truck - food ordering platform landing page

Ben
RaDesign
Ben for RaDesign
Hire Us
  • Save
Food truck - food ordering platform landing page mobile app illustraion yellow figma activity uiux web productdesign food food service food delivery delicious website interface ordering restaurant health
Food truck - food ordering platform landing page mobile app illustraion yellow figma activity uiux web productdesign food food service food delivery delicious website interface ordering restaurant health
Download color palette
  1. 20210521@3x.png
  2. 20210523@3x.png

Hey there, 🤩
Food truck's website has undergone a new upgrade this year. This updated version is a brand information website for users in the European market. The theme color has also been changed from cyan to yellow. Yellow can also give people an appetite, thereby stimulating users' willingness to buy goods and place orders.
📃
Background:
Due to the impact of the epidemic in 2020, the catering industry is in a period of rapid growth on the Internet, and it is possible to order meals without leaving home.
Dining car can help users find their favorite food more accurately on NAVER (South Korean search engine), providing a high-quality, cost-effective catering platform for white-collar workers in the era of fast food.
💙 Press "L" to like and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me. Thanks for your time and have a good day!
🔥
i'm available for hire and collaboration just message me or email me for any inquiries or need some help.
Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.
Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works here and contact me:
Email me: 949097606@qq.com / abenzhb@gmail.com
Skype me: 949097606@qq.com
WeChat me: 949097606

see my other works :
Dribbble
instagram
Behance

RaDesign
RaDesign
Creative studio passionate about creating beautiful designs.
Hire Us

More by RaDesign

View profile
    • Like