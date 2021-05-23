Aleksandra Sergiel

Fashion Landing Page Website UI

Aleksandra Sergiel
Aleksandra Sergiel
  • Save
Fashion Landing Page Website UI website builder website clothing brand fashion ui design ui minimal design
Download color palette

Hello!

I would like to present you my concept of a clothing brand website. Let me know about your thoughts. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome.

Thank you! :)

You can reach me by:
hello.aleksandra.sergiel@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Aleksandra Sergiel
Aleksandra Sergiel

More by Aleksandra Sergiel

View profile
    • Like