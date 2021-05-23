Pawyer Cat Products

Pamela Duursema

I have three cats of my own and I felt inspired by their cuteness and this amazing dark green colour to make something simple.
I used Figma and imagery from Pexel to create this web page. Let me know what you think!

Posted on May 23, 2021
I’m a creative visual designer based in sunny South Africa.
