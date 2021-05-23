Willfred Uche

play music app interface

play music app interface music app ui design
This is my first UI high fidelity prototype ...was aiming to create a redesign of the Spotify music app but ended up with this ... will be looking towards to suggestion and criticism as it being something I created as a first project

Posted on May 23, 2021
