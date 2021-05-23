Jake Sarjeant

Vertex Branding

Jake Sarjeant
Jake Sarjeant
  • Save
Vertex Branding ethereum bitcoin cryptocoin cryptocurrencies modern logo modern cryptocurrency logo vertex icon vector decentralization web logo cryptocurrency designs design figmadesign branding
Download color palette

Logo for a cryptocurrency “Vertex”

If you like it, press "L"! I'm also always open to feedback & kudos →

Jake Sarjeant
Jake Sarjeant

More by Jake Sarjeant

View profile
    • Like