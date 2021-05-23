Ramblebloom (Luka Bostick)

Scope

Scope space gay space queer queer art queer space portrait illustration portrait adobe fresco digital illustration illustration
I've been spending time getting more familiar Fresco and love working with this kind of style. It's a ton of fun to mess with the brushes and get a lot of texture that's otherwise been hard for me to get with digital art, and get the kind of color I love but struggle to create with traditional painting.

