Aloysius Patrimonio

Mount Triumph in North Cascades National Park WPA

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Hire Me
  • Save
Mount Triumph in North Cascades National Park WPA protected area nature landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain glacier summit wpa
Download color palette

WPA Poster Art of summit of Mount Triumph in Cascade Range located in Northern Cascades National Park in Washington done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aloysius Patrimonio

View profile
    • Like