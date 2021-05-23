Tugay Komut

Lawyer Logo Design - (A+V Letter)

Lawyer Logo Design - (A+V Letter)
My private logo design work consisting of the letters A and V for the law firm.

-

Hukuk bürosu için A ve V harflerinden oluşan özel logo tasarım çalışmam.

