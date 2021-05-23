Tugay Komut

Logo Design For Textile Company

Logo Design For Textile Company vector illustration textile branding textile pattern textile design textile company logo textile company logo
The logo design I made for a textile company. It contains symbols describing tulip and flowers in cotton.

Tekstil firması için yapmış olduğum logo tasarımıi içerisinde pamuk ve lale simgesini barındıran ögeler var.

