Michael Plank

Robson Logo

Michael Plank
Michael Plank
  • Save
Robson Logo mountain hiking outdoors outdoor logo branding wordmark logo
Download color palette

This was just a fun personal project in creating a logo for a hiking outerwear brand.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Michael Plank
Michael Plank

More by Michael Plank

View profile
    • Like