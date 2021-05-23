Uy Tieu

Headless Meebit Study

Headless Meebit Study
Doing a quick study and deconstructing Meebits to understand how they're made so that I can create my own version to rig and add to a game metaverse like Minecraft or NFT marketplace like Cryptovoxels.

Posted on May 23, 2021
