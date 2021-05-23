A Bit of Salt Final Logo Mark

Approved logo mark for A Bit of Salt.

A Bit of Salt is all about self-worth and embracing vulnerability. It provides coaching services to help empower women and teach women how to build their dream life by design; a confident mindset, strong body & home businesses. Women learn how to feel empowered & equipped on their health and wellness journey. Our goal was to create a brand strategy and visual identity that automatically set the business apart. We aimed to reflect that through custom typography and hand-drawn brand marks. We landed on a minimalistic and bohemian aesthetic that symbolized living an authentic lifestyle with no restrictions.