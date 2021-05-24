‘Stacked’ Typography for Drop Dead Clothing

[Client Work]

Typefaces (In Order):

‘Kicker’ by Alexander Sheliketo

‘Abuse’ from Mono Fonts

‘Helvetica Neue’ from Haas Type Foundry

Heavily distorted ‘Druk’ from Commercial Type

‘Times Regular’ from Monotype

‘Alte Schwabacher’ by Dieter Steffmann

‘EX MACHINA’ from Doménico Barreto