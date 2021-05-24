H𝒜RRY VINCENT

‘Stacked’ Typography for Drop Dead Clothing

‘Stacked’ Typography for Drop Dead Clothing print clothing apparel drop dead death poster brutalism red minimal type graphic typography design
  1. HV-253_DD_Stacked_Dribbble_1.png
  2. HV-253_DD_Stacked_Dribbble_3.png
  3. HV-253_DD_Stacked_Dribbble_4.png
  4. HV-253_DD_Stacked_Dribbble_2.png
  5. HV-253_DD_Stacked_Dribbble_5.png

[Client Work]

Typefaces (In Order):
‘Kicker’ by Alexander Sheliketo
‘Abuse’ from Mono Fonts
‘Helvetica Neue’ from Haas Type Foundry
Heavily distorted ‘Druk’ from Commercial Type
‘Times Regular’ from Monotype
‘Alte Schwabacher’ by Dieter Steffmann
‘EX MACHINA’ from Doménico Barreto

