Day Dreamin’

Day Dreamin’ dreamers daydreaming daydream dream sky clouds world cartoon illustration character illustraion friendship friends globe apparel graphics outdoors design illustration flowers daisy
At the end of the day, at least we have each other.

Recently did some client illustrations focused on day dreaming. Can’t wait to share the final illo, but for now here’s one of the unchosen sketches brought to life.

Brand Designer in the PNW.
