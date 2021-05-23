Kai Sam

Caffe - Coffee Shop

Kai Sam
Kai Sam
  • Save
Caffe - Coffee Shop landing page design cafe uidesign webdesign
Download color palette

Who doesn't like a sip of warm coffee in the morning?
This is my imaginary Caffe coffee shop web design.
Hope you like it. ☜(ﾟヮﾟ☜)☜(ﾟヮﾟ☜)

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Kai Sam
Kai Sam
Like