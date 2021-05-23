Eye illustration series

Mikaela

“Been painting and drawing eyes since I was a child . Maybe because there’s something intriguing and fascinating about them. Maybe because they are the most recognizable part of the human body. And maybe, just maybe, because even when being still they are so mesmerizing and expressive. All these paintings, digital and traditional, are part of an ongoing project: a book about, well... eyes.”

You can see the ongoing project here 👉 https://www.behance.net/gallery/119542957/Eyes-series

Hope you like it.
For more like this 👉https://www.instagram.com/art.motiv/

