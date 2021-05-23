Valentina Garay

Startup Delivery - Branding

Startup Delivery (now CoCreation Station) was a brand born with the premise of helping entrepreneurs do what they love. We worked on a logo re-design to give the brand more recognition. Below you can see the narrowing down process. The concept was based on an envelope and the secondary color palette was proposed based on the brand's existing primary color palette, as a brighter alternative with more uses.

Posted on May 23, 2021
