Simple Logo Design branding logo
Below you can see the logo developed for the new brand (and family-owned startup business) Simple, as they opened their new stationery shop in Zipaquirá, Colombia. They wanted something playful, bright, that would capture attention and look fun and interesting. The color palette was selected to appeal both to school kids, through the bright colors, and to other clients through the heavy use of neutral colors and breathing space surrounding it.

Posted on May 23, 2021
