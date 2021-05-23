Simple Logo Design

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Below you can see the logo developed for the new brand (and family-owned startup business) Simple, as they opened their new stationery shop in Zipaquirá, Colombia. They wanted something playful, bright, that would capture attention and look fun and interesting. The color palette was selected to appeal both to school kids, through the bright colors, and to other clients through the heavy use of neutral colors and breathing space surrounding it.