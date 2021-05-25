Jakub Helcberger

Elder Helper - Booking a caretaker

Elder Helper - Booking a caretaker calendar design ai voice navigation caretaker booking calendar simple clean ui clean mobile app uxui ux concept ui design
Hello again!

This is another shot from my recent exploration case.

This time, it's a calendar flow that lets our grannies book a caretaker.

Let me know how it looks ;)
Cheers!

Junior UI•UX Looking for New Adventures ✌🏻
