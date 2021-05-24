Elder-Helper App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey all!
After a little break in uploading, I'm back with a fresh concept for you! It's an app that is designed purely for elders to let them book a caretaker or order someone to pick up some meds for them.
Since our grannys and grandpas are not always the greatest tech nerds, I decided that a good way to simplify their experience would be to implement a voice assisted-style main navigation.
Let me know what you think about it!
Have a good week! ✌🏻