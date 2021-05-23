Valentina Garay

Mayday Logo Illustration

Mayday Logo Illustration branding logo illustration
This logo, done for the brand "Mayday" was based on a lifesaver to make the connection between the help call and the brand activities.

Posted on May 23, 2021
