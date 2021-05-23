Valentina Garay

Astral Collection - Illustration

Astral Collection - Illustration illustration
This astral collection of illustrations was designed for a line of products based on the 12 zodiac signs. These were stamped on colored t-shirts, mugs, towels sweaters and others.

Posted on May 23, 2021
