Cronera - Handcrafted Typeface

Cronera - Handcrafted Typeface luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Cronera is a handcrafted font based in sans serif. With carefully crafted, this font have a hand lettering vibes that will make your design more natural and humanist. You can use this font for book cover, your t-shirt design, quotes, or even your branding! With outline version, this font will suitable for many projects. This font also support multilingual!

