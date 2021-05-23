Cronera - Handcrafted Typeface

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Cronera is a handcrafted font based in sans serif. With carefully crafted, this font have a hand lettering vibes that will make your design more natural and humanist. You can use this font for book cover, your t-shirt design, quotes, or even your branding! With outline version, this font will suitable for many projects. This font also support multilingual!