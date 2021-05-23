Font Resources

Medin - Elegant Font Serif

Medin - Elegant Font Serif luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Medina is a sans serif font with elegant characters. Medina is perfect for your elegant-themed work, suitable also for elegant vintage. This font is available in two font file & alternate characters, making it easy to do work on various design themes. Medina is equipped with multilingual accents.

