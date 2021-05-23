Rubra Costa Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



RUBRA COSTA is a font script that is quite thick, with a classic style that is elegant and attractive to support logo design, packaging, advertising on social media etc. The uppercase character has an ornamental style that is very beautiful for you to make as a title or headline or brand on your packaging design.